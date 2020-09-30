Watch: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, The Boyz’s Younghoon, WJSN’s Dayoung, And More Struggle With The Heat On “Love Revolution”

“Love Revolution” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video of its fun-loving forged!

“Love Revolution” is an online drama based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title in regards to the love and friendship between highschool college students. Park Ji Hoon performs Gong Ju Younger, Lee Ruby performs Wang Ja Rim, The Boyz’s Younghoon performs Lee Kyung Woo, Jung Da Eun performs Yang Min Ji, and WJSN’s Dayoung performs Oh Ah Ram.

The behind-the-scenes video begins with Park Ji Hoon speaking in regards to the warmth. (The drama was filmed over the summer season.) He says, “It looks like 38 levels Celsius [40 degrees Fahrenheit]… No, 40 [104].” However he provides, “It brings out the fervour in me.” Armed with followers, cool drinks, and black umbrellas, the forged prepares to movie a dance scene below the new solar in tracksuits on the college subject.

Lee Ruby, Jung Da Eun, and Dayoung joke round as they put together to movie their scenes. In distinction, Park Ji Hoon and Lee Ruby’s characters are awkward with one another onscreen as their relationship undergoes a change. Park Ji Hoon makes the others snort with how shortly he perks up when the cameras cease rolling.

Later, the forged are impressed to see the chalk drawings of their characters on the blackboard and take a photograph with the caricatures.

Try the clip under!

