Watch: Park Ji Hoon Transforms Into A Director While Joking Around Behind The Scenes Of “Love Revolution”

“Love Revolution” has launched a behind-the-scenes have a look at their forged in a brand new video!

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, Kakao M’s upcoming drama “Love Revolution” tells the story of affection and friendship between highschool college students. The drama stars Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, The Boyz’s Younghoon, Jung Da Eun, WJSN’s Dayoung, Ko Chan Bin, and Ahn Do Gyu.

The clip begins off on the shoot for the drama’s posters and teasers. As his fellow forged members focus on how they’re going to movie, Park Ji Hoon adorably pretends to instruct them as their director.

Later, he introduces himself to the digicam by saying, “Hey, that is Park Ji Hoon who shall be taking part in Gong Ju Younger in ‘Love Revolution.’ I’m working laborious on filming with the forged and employees members, so please give ‘Love Revolution’ numerous love and a spotlight.”

Lee Ruby, who performs Park Ji Hoon’s love curiosity Wang Ja Rim within the drama, explains, “[For today’s concept,] my face shall be expressionless.”

The Boyz’s Younghoon feedback, “Hey, that is Younghoon, who performs the position of Lee Kyung Woo.” When requested about his idea for the shoot, Younghoon solutions, “I’m filming with the thought that I’m really gaming.”

While all filming collectively, Park Ji Hoon asks Younghoon, “How are you feeling right now?” Younghoon thinks for a second, then adorably responds, “I really feel good.”

Forward of posing for his images with Ko Chan Bin, Ahn Do Gyu jokes, “We’re going to take our couple images now too, however we’re going to lift the score a bit,” earlier than they fake to lean in for a kiss.

Watch all the forged’s playful interactions within the full clip beneath!

“Love Revolution” premieres on September 1 and shall be out there on Viki.

Try a teaser for the drama beneath!

Watch Now