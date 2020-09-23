Watch: Park Ji Hyun And Park Eun Bin Struggle To Stay Serious For Confrontation Scene In “Do You Like Brahms?”

The ambiance on the set of SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” is totally completely different from the one within the drama!

Spoilers

In “Do You Like Brahms?”, a drama in regards to the hopes and goals of classical music college students, Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who’s older than most of her friends after selecting to pursue music later in life. Park Ji Hyun performs Lee Jung Kyung, one other violinist who’s an outdated buddy of Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae).

As Chae Track Ah and Park Joon Younger get nearer, Lee Jung Kyung turn out to be jealous of their relationship. Though she is courting Han Hyun Ho (Kim Sung Cheol), a cellist who can be Park Joon Younger’s buddy, she has lingering emotions for Park Joon Younger.

In a behind-the-scenes video for episode six, Park Eun Bin and Park Ji Hyun greet one another warmly once they arrive on set. Park Eun Bin feedback, “It’s been some time!” Park Ji Hyun responds playfully along with her line from the drama, “Don’t butt in.” The 2 actresses then rehearse the scene on the set with the director, however they will’t cease laughing as a substitute of staying severe. Park Ji Hyun says, “It’s too exhausting!”

The director advises, “You don’t have to come back off tremendous sturdy. Simply hold your tone degree.” After a number of rehearsals, Park Ji Hyun succeeds in delivering the road with a straight face and a chilly expression. As quickly because the director yells minimize, she holds Park Eun Bin’s arm and jumps up and down in embarrassment. Between takes, the 2 actresses trade pleasant dialog about enjoying the violin.

The following scene within the behind-the-scenes video is Track Ah’s confession to Joon Younger. Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae evaluation their strains and discuss with the director in regards to the sound of cicadas within the background, which might intrude with the audio. After their rehearsal, the 2 actors tease one another in regards to the scene, with Kim Min Jae saying, “I believe Track Ah stated one thing to me however I couldn’t hear it. I believe she ought to say it once more.” Park Eun Bin rebutted, “I stated to cease blocking my path. I simply needed to go away, however he referred to as me again for no purpose.”

Try the behind-the-scenes clip beneath!

You can watch “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

Watch Now