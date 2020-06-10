Watch: Park Min Young Launches YouTube Channel With Sneak Peek Of What’s To Come

Park Min Young has joined the realm of YouTube!

On June 9, the actress introduced the opening of her YouTube channel “Simply, Park Min Young.” Together with the grand opening, the actress shared a teaser video of what followers can count on from her channel sooner or later.

Based on the teaser video, not solely will Park Min Young be chronicling her busy work life, however she may even share a glimpse into her regular day-to-day life when she’s at residence. Her lovable canine Leon additionally made an look within the clip!

Take a look at the video beneath and subscribe in the event you don’t wish to miss something from Park Min Young!