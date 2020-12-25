Watch: Park Min Younger, Lee Joon Gi, Song Kang, Seohyun, And More React To Getting Useless Gifts From Their Agency

As a particular Christmas prank, the company Namoo Actors determined to offer their artists “ineffective presents” and movie their response!

The actors within the video embody Park Eun Bin, Song Kang, Park Ji Hyun, Lee Tae Solar, Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun, Oh Hyun Joong, Chae Bin, Go Chan Bin, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Hwan Hee, Cha Search engine optimisation Received, Moon Chae Received, Goo Gyo Hwan, Kim Jae Kyung, Park Min Younger, Lee Jung Shik, Kim Taek, Chun Woo Hee, Kang Ki Younger, Shin So Hyun, Shin Se Kyung, Lee Jung Ha, Noh Jung Ui, Lee Yoon Ji (and her daughter Ra Ni), and Yoo Joon Sang.

Park Eun Bin is the primary actor to look within the video and is requested to decide on her present with out wanting from a bag. Having determined that larger is healthier, she picks out a big current solely to seek out that it’s a pink plastic dustpan. Song Kang is subsequent and has no thought what his floppy pink current is meant to be and is advised by the company workers that it’s a bib. Park Ji Hyun falls to the ground in shocked laughter after she realizes her present are particular photograph playing cards of the company CEO, Kim Jong Do (viewers of “2 Days & 1 Evening” will acknowledge him because the buddy who appeared with the late Kim Joo Hyuk in Season 3).

Seohyun receives a pink plastic purse (a kids’s toy) and bursts out laughing earlier than saying, “That is completely my model. I ought to carry this round. I haven’t gotten one thing like this since I used to be in elementary faculty.” Lee Joon Gi will get breakfast cereal, which he guesses prematurely after rattling the field round, and complains, “I don’t even eat cereal.” As movies can not embody apparent commercials, he then shakes the field round and tells the workers, “Have enjoyable attempting to blur this out.”

Park Min Younger receives a bag within the form of a frog and poses with it, jokingly evaluating it to fellow Namoo Actors artist Jun Jin Sung, earlier than asking, “Can I simply depart it right here?” Shin Se Kyung will get a t-shirt emblazoned with CEO Kim Jong Do’s face and tries to reject the present earlier than attempting it on.

Try the enjoyable video under!