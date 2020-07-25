Watch: Park Seo Joon And Choi Woo Shik Have A Funny Phone Call With BTS’s V On “Summer time Trip”

Park Seo Joon continued his visitor look on the July 24 episode of “Summer time Trip”!

The brand new tvN actuality present options individuals having fun with an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place, distant from metropolis life, so as to heal their drained minds and our bodies. It stars Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and their company.

As Park Seo Joon had joined the pair at their stress-free trip house, the hosts tried to share issues with their visitor. Jung Yu Mi requested him, “What do you prepare dinner at house?” however Park Seo Joon stated he doesn’t often eat at house. Jung Yu Mi shared in disappointment, “I used to be planning on selecting some basil to offer to you.”

Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shok saved encouraging Park Seo Joon to take house some plums and chives, and Park Seo Joon joked, “I really feel like I’m at my grandmother’s home.”

Jung Yu Mi later took a photograph of Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik whereas they had been all stress-free collectively. She admired her personal image and stated, “It appears to be like like a scene in a French film the place they’ve gone to chill out within the countryside at their grandmother’s home on vacation.”

She started to say “Call—” however had forgotten the remainder of the title she was considering of, so Choi Woo Shik replied, “Call Me by Your Title?” Jung Yu Mi replied, “Proper!”

After having a wholesome dinner, the trio had enjoyable taking group photographs collectively. “We should always put one up in the home,” stated Choi Woo Shik.

Jung Yu Mi urged that Park Seo Joon sit within the center whereas she and Choi Woo Shik make a coronary heart behind him as a result of their garments had been an analogous colour. Park Seo Joon identified, “It’ll seem like I’m a very oblivious one who’s a 3rd wheel in your honeymoon.” Nonetheless, he placed on a giant smile for the photograph after which laughed over their pose. Once they went inside, Choi Woo Shik hung a few of their polaroids up in the lounge.

Whereas the trio frolicked collectively within the night, Park Seo Joon began a video name with BTS’s V. They greeted one another by saying “What’s up” backwards and forwards in English. Park Seo Joon requested V in Korean the place he’s, and he replied in English, “In my home,” which made Choi Woo Shik snort.

V shared that he was at present attempting to resolve what he ought to get to eat, and Park Seo Joon stated in shock, “At this hour?” At that second, Choi Woo Shik started to strum on a ukulele. “Maintain on, I’ve a visitor singer right here,” stated Park Seo Joon, exhibiting off Choi Woo Shik as he started to sing. Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon each laughed quietly over his humorous efficiency.

“He says he can play the ukulele a bit,” Park Seo Joon instructed V over the cellphone, sending Choi Woo Shik again into singing the identical repetitive music and making everybody snort, together with V on the cellphone.

“That is all he is aware of,” stated Park Seo Joon as he laughed. “Wow, you bought an actual pop singer there!” stated V.

The BTS member shared that he wished his mother and father had seen this, and Choi Woo Shik stated, “I must greet your mother and father.”

“Carry the kimchi container,” V stated again, making Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon snort once more. Choi Woo Shik instructed him, “Please, cease! I’ll deliver it!”

Earlier than they ended the decision, V requested the others if he ought to order sashimi or a hamburger, and the others instructed him to order sashimi. “Subsequent time, come right here and we’ll eat sashimi collectively,” urged Choi Woo Shik. “You imply go to Goseong?” requested V, and Choi Woo Shik stated that might be nice.

After the decision, Jung Yu Mi requested the blokes to clarify the within joke in regards to the kimchi container.

Choi Woo Shik stated, “One factor that’s actually commendable about V is that if his mom makes him sandwiches, he brings one for me. However he put one in a kimchi container. I believed that he was giving me the kimchi container, so I put my mother’s kimchi in there. However then he instructed me to offer him again the kimchi container.”

Watch their name under!

The subsequent day, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik went biking collectively and for a morning stroll, all whereas exhibiting their closeness as greatest pals. Jung Yu Mi remarked, “I believe you guys will need to have lots of enjoyable collectively.”

Choi Woo Shik checked out their photographs and stated to Jung Yu Mi, “We seem like a married couple. Park Seo Joon appears to be like like a younger man who’s come to our farm.” Park Seo Joon commented that he seemed like a information.

Choi Woo Shik stated, “I ought to make eggs for my hungry pals!” and started to prepare dinner eggs, earlier than Park Seo Joon stepped in to say, “Might you make french toast?” Choi Woo Shik stated, “I’ll make french toast for my hungry pals.”

Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik additionally performed a brief sport of badminton to train, and the trio had a enjoyable time at the seaside.

“Summer time Trip” airs on Fridays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN.

Watch Park Seo Joon and V within the drama “Hwarang” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)