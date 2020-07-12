Watch: Park Seo Joon Joins Choi Woo Shik And Jung Yu Mi For A Wholesome Vacation In New Variety Show Teaser

Na Younger Suk PD’s upcoming selection present “Summer season Vacation” has shared a brand new teaser, and it seems that Park Seo Joon joined Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi on their trip!

“Summer season Vacation” is a “house trip” actuality present about adults who get pleasure from an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place with a purpose to heal their drained minds and our bodies. These adults, who can come both alone or with buddies, will seek for a brand new “on a regular basis life” far-off from busy and chaotic metropolis life.

In the brand new teaser, Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik get on a automobile and head to their trip spot. Oddly reminiscent of the earlier teaser, Jung Yu Mi asks, “Why are you dressed so properly?” and Choi Woo Shik replies that he all the time clothes properly.

Jung Yu Mi takes the wheel as they head to a trip home close to the seaside. Choi Woo Shik tells her to take off her face masks, and Jung Yu Mi asks, “Is it okay if I take it off?” As she takes off her masks, Choi Woo Shik says, “Certain! In order that’s why you stored it on,” and and Jung Yu Mi tells him, “We’re one now.”

Once they arrive, they’re given three assignments to finish throughout their trip: to write down of their journals each day, to train for a minimum of an hour every day, and to cook dinner and eat a wholesome meal for a minimum of one in all their meals each day.

Afterward, Park Seo Joon joins in on the enjoyable, biking with Choi Woo Shik and bringing a speaker to allow them to hearken to music. The trio additionally takes photographs collectively and enjoys hearty meals.

Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik co-starred in “Prepare to Busan,” whereas Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon appeared in Na Younger Suk PD’s “Youn’s Kitchen 2” collectively. Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik are identified to be shut buddies and each a part of the “Wooga” friendship squad, which additionally consists of BTS‘s V, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.

“Summer season Vacation” premieres on July 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser beneath!

Watch Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik in “Prepare to Busan” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now