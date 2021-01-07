Watch: Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, And More Run Into Unexpected Difficulties In New Teaser For “Youn’s Keep”

tvN launched a brand new teaser for “Youn’s Keep”!

A spin-off of “Youn’s Kitchen,” the upcoming actuality program is about in a hanok (conventional Korean residence) in South Jeolla Province and stars Youn Yuh Jung with Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Seo Jin, and Park Seo Joon. The present will function the actors welcoming friends who’re in Korea on enterprise or for his or her research however haven’t been in a position to expertise the meals and tradition a lot on account of COVID-19 restrictions.

The teaser begins with Choi Woo Shik speeding in and saying, “A buyer has arrived.” Prospects proceed to stream in, and Park Seo Joon feedback, “That is so chaotic.” Unexpected conditions additionally come up as Jung Yu Mi wonders, “Why are we lacking chopsticks?” however the solid does their finest to serve the purchasers. Youn Yuh Jung says to the friends in English, “We’ll do our greatest for you.”

Lee Seo Jin and Choi Woo Shik personally ship snacks to the friends, who look glad and touched by their efforts. In the kitchen, Lee Seo Jin feedback, “That is so troublesome,” and Park Seo Joon provides, “I feel the restaurant was higher.” Youn Yuh Jung’s voice over provides, “Because of this you shouldn’t do issues like inns.”

“Youn’s Keep” will premiere on January 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser beneath!

