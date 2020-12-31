Watch: Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, And Youn Yuh Jung Prepare To Open “Youn’s Keep” In First Teaser

tvN’s “Youn’s Keep” has launched its first teaser!

Earlier this month, tvN confirmed that “Youn’s Keep” can be the brand new spin-off format of “Youn’s Kitchen,” which featured Youn Yuh Jung and different forged members heading to international nations to run a Korean restaurant. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand new spin-off will present Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik run a hanok (conventional Korean dwelling) as a ‘homestay’ vacation spot in South Jeolla Province.

The teaser opens with the forged assembly at a personal restaurant in Seoul. Producing director (PD) Na Younger Suk explains that he had deliberate to run a brand new season of “Youn’s Kitchen” within the spring of 2020, however had put it off to the tip of 2020 as a result of pandemic, considering that issues would get higher then. Because the state of affairs all over the world has not improved, he informs them in regards to the new format.

Na Younger Suk explains that their homestay will welcome company who needed to journey to Korea on enterprise or for his or her research and won’t be able to benefit from the meals and tradition because of quarantine restrictions round COVID-19.

The teaser then strikes to indicate the forged’s quiet life at their hanok homestay. Wearing matching aprons, the forged eat collectively, put together rooms collectively, and welcome company collectively. As they’ve proven in earlier seasons of “Youn’s Kitchen,” Lee Seo Jin is fluent in English after finding out overseas in New York and Youn Yuh Jung is aware of English as a result of she spent a number of years in the US. This season, they’re helped by Choi Woo Shik, who grew up in Canada earlier than pursuing his appearing profession in Korea.

Because the company get pleasure from their time within the hanok, the kitchen erupts into ordered chaos as Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon, the chef and sous-chef of the kitchen, put together meals whereas Youn Yuh Jung jokes round with the company within the eating room. On the finish, Lee Seo Jin complains, “That is too exhausting,” and Park Seo Joon says, “I feel a restaurant was simpler.”

“Youn’s Keep” will premiere on January 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch “Youn’s Kitchen 2” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)