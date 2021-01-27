Watch: Park Seo Joon Picks A Fun Nickname To Call His Fans

Park Seo Joon has chosen a cute nickname for his followers!

On January 25, Park Seo Joon uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled “Discover the actual fandom nickname.” Within the video, Park Seo Joon was informed that they’ve been flooded with requests for Park Seo Joon to select an official fan nickname.

He learn out from a listing submitted by followers, explaining that he needed to discover a enjoyable one. Some choices included Help, Joon Ba (Korean abbreviation for “Look solely at Park Seo Joon”), Physician, Field, Officer, Seo Faucet (A mixture of Seo Joon, workers, and step), Darling, and extra. One fan advised Director and Park Seo Joon jokingly responded, “If we do director, that could be form of arduous for me. Do you by likelihood wish to social distance?”

After studying out many different choices, Park Seo Joon circled again to an earlier suggestion of “Jeomju” (retailer keeper) and shared, “I believe it has a great really feel to it.” Park Seo Joon’s official fan cafe is titled “PARK’s Workplace” (박스오피스), and the fan who despatched within the suggestion of “Jeomju” used the truth that the identify additionally appears like “field workplace.” Park Seo Joon learn out the that means, which stated, “The identify suggests that every one followers play huge roles as we every characterize our personal branches someplace.”

Park Seo Joon settled on Jeomju and commented, “My Jeomju, thanks. Thanks in your many options. Sooner or later, I’ll proceed working arduous to turn out to be an actor with a optimistic affect on society so I can look good for my Jeomju.”

He added, “Those that have not too long ago begun supporting me and those that have supported me since my debut are all treasured to me. With a purpose to constantly present a great and maturing picture to those folks, I’ve selected the fan nickname Jeomju, so I’ll turn out to be a Park Seo Joon who works his hardest. Lastly, thanks once more for sending so many options.” He ended the video by saying, “Everybody, keep wholesome and keep sturdy!”

Watch the complete clip with English subtitles beneath!

Take a look at Park Seo Joon in “What’s Improper With Secretary Kim” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)