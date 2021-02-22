Watch: Park Shin Hye And Chae Jong Hyeop Have Fun Filming Wire Action Scenes In “Sisyphus: The Delusion”

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion” gave viewers a behind-the-scenes have a look at the motion with a new making-of video!

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to deliver gentle to hidden beings which might be secretly residing in our world. Park Shin Hye stars as his savior Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, who comes from a future that has fallen into break as a consequence of a conflict.

The behind-the-scenes video begins with Park Shin Hye and Chae Jong Hyeop rehearsing on the rooftop for the primary assembly between their two characters. Park Shin Hye practices grabbing him by the collar however instantly apologizes and tries to clean down his shirt afterwards. She then walks them via every motion of the scene in an try and make it look as lifelike as doable.

When they start filming, Chae Jong Hyeop immediately forgets his strains, however Park Shin Hye kindly suggests, “Ought to we do it another time?” The director additionally does his greatest to console him as he says, “We had been going to movie it once more anyway.” After Chae Jong Hyeop continues to apologize, Park Shin Hye insists, “It’s okay, there’s nothing to be sorry for. Anybody could make errors.”

In one other clip, Park Shin Hye is meant to choose up a paper on the bottom with lottery numbers on it, however in the midst of the scene she ad-libs, “There’s no lottery paper.” Chae Jong Hyeop performs alongside as he factors to the paper and says, “It fell over there.”

Subsequent, Park Shin Hye practices her motion scenes, finishing up the actions with precision regardless of her nervousness. She additionally rehearses some wire motion stunts to the applause of the encircling employees. Park Shin Hye pouts cutely as she is hoisted again up by the wires for an additional spherical, and she or he retains rehearsing the motion till she is glad.

Chae Jong Hyeop additionally will get his activate the wires, and he begins to wave his toes forwards and backwards when he realizes he’s slowly spinning round. He retains kicking his toes till the digicam begins rolling and he drops to the bottom, finishing his stunt in knowledgeable method. The video involves an finish as Park Shin Hye leaps right down to the roof and grabs Chae Jong Hyeop, main him via the bathe of bullets to security.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

