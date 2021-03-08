Watch: Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Are A Playful Duo Behind The Scenes Of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” is a sci-fi motion drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who goes trying to find the damaging reality behind his brother’s dying, and Park Shin Hye as Kang Search engine marketing Hae, his savior from a war-torn future.

The new video begins with Cho Seung Woo practising the scene by which he takes out cash from the ATM. He begins to recite his traces, however the ATM interrupts him. Cho Seung Woo calls over the particular person filming the making-of video and pretends to offer them some money, solely to take it again proper after. Cho Seung Woo feedback, “This appears actual. How did you make this?”

Whereas filming the scene of Park Shin Hye working away, the 2 cameramen get caught up within the chase and maintain working away from her even when she tries to run previous them. Park Shin Hye shares, “I felt like I used to be a monster.” When she tries once more, a bit of paper will get in her method, which occurs to be the drama’s filming schedule.

One other scene exhibits Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye attempting to flee the glare from the daylight. Park Shin Hye makes use of her backpack strap, and Cho Seung Woo teases her saying, “That left a mark [on your face].” Park Shin Hye continues to disclaim it whereas rigorously checking the mirror.

When Park Shin Hye will get able to movie the scene from Han Tae Sool’s hallucination, Cho Seung Woo requests her to sing a music. Park Shin Hye replies, “I can’t sing.” Cho Seung Woo asks her to bounce as a substitute, and Park Shin Hye showcases her dance strikes whereas sharing, “I can dance effectively.”

Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye wave their footwear collectively, and Park Shin Hye feedback that it looks like they’re screaming for assist. Cho Seung Woo makes a reference to Park Shin Hye’s zombie film “#ALIVE,” and the 2 stroll away whereas pretending to be zombies. Lastly, the 2 sit contained in the closet making dad jokes whereas ready to start filming.

Watch the total making-of video under!

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Park Shin Hye in “Little Home within the Forest” right here…

Watch Now

…and Cho Seung Woo in “Inside Males” right here!

Watch Now