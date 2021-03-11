Watch: Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Are Energetic And Playful While Rehearsing For Party Scene In “Sisyphus: The Fable”

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fable” shared a brand new behind-the-scenes look!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” is a sci-fi motion drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who goes trying to find the damaging reality behind his brother’s loss of life, and Park Shin Hye as Kang Search engine marketing Hae, his savior from a war-torn future.

The new making-of video begins with the workers cheering and clapping as Park Shin Hye enters the set in her celebration gown. Park Shin Hye will get embarrassed and asks, “Why are you guys like this?” A workers member yells, “Wow, it’s a star,” and Cho Seung Woo feedback, “You look cool.” The director provides, “In the meantime, they gown Tae Sool like this.”

Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo rehearse their scene intimately, ensuring to observe all their actions. Though Park Shin Hye makes a mistake in reciting her strains, the director feedback, “It appeared pure, such as you had been confused.”

With assist from the martial arts director, Park Shin Hye impressively carries out a tough motion scene. She feedback, “I broke the dish effectively.” Afterwards, Park Shin Hye playfully makes use of a fork as if it had been a again scratcher to therapeutic massage the director’s arm. Park Shin Hye playfully shares, “(Filming) director, you mentioned it was refreshing. [It must hurt] as a result of it’s a strain level.”

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

