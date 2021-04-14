General News

Watch: Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Get Tearfully Immersed Into Emotional Kiss Scene In “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

JTBC has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”!

The clip begins out with Park Shin Hye loudly practising an motion scene as she perfects the place to intention her gun. As quickly as she’s executed, Cho Seung Woo and Kim Byung Chul calm down and casually pull out their ear plugs.

The trio proceed to movie an intense motion scene. When it comes time for Kim Byung Chul’s character to slowly disappear, all of them excitedly run off digital camera in order that the crew can movie the background shot.

After extra rehearsals, Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo put together for his or her emotional kiss scene. They experiment with totally different hand placements and angles. As they’re getting contact ups, the duo look over the script, revealing that Cho Seung Woo was imagined to caress Park Shin Hye’s face, adopted by her faint smile. The actress shares, “However earlier than throughout rehearsals, we didn’t do this,” explaining why she burst into tears whereas filming.

Watch the complete clip under!

