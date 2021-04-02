Watch: Park Shin Hye Playfully Accuses Cho Seung Woo Of Forgetting His Lines During Kiss Scene In “Sisyphus: The Delusion”

JTBC launched a playful have a look at what went on behind-the-scenes throughout Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo’s couch kiss scene in “Sisyphus: The Delusion.”

The video begins with Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo rehearsing the second wherein Han Tae Sool (Cho Seung Woo) makes an attempt to get shut with Kang Search engine optimisation Hae (Park Shin Hye), who will get nervous and fends him off at first with boxing strikes. The two actors are extra eager about ad-libbing than getting romantic, with Park Shin Hye practising her boxing actions and Cho Seung Woo pretending to place his guard up.

Later, in the midst of filming, Cho Seung Woo is midway by way of his character’s traces when he begins to talk a bit of slower and Park Shin Hye bursts out laughing. The director and Cho Seung Woo react in confusion, and she or he accuses her co-star, “You forgot your traces simply then, didn’t you?” However Cho Seung Woo denies it, saying, “I used to be simply savoring the phrases.”

The two actors get again into character and end filming their candy scene, besides that Cho Seung Woo by accident punches the couch too exhausting on the finish and the couch headrest malfunctions. He doesn’t break character and Park Shin Hye continues along with her line, however the solid and crew burst out laughing as quickly as they monitor the scene once more.

Take a look at the clip beneath!