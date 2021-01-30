Watch: Park Shin Hye Stays Hopeful While Listening To BTS’ “Spring Day” In “Sisyphus: The Fable” Teaser

Park Shin Hye’s “Sisyphus: The Fable” character retains her hope up as she listens to BTS’ “Spring Day“!

JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Fable” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to deliver to gentle hidden beings which can be secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, who has walked an extended and harmful path for him.

Kang Search engine optimisation Hae is a heroic soldier who comes from a barren future that’s fallen into smash, and he or she grew up present process intense coaching with a purpose to survive. Earlier teasers have proven her as an unbeatable warrior, however a brand new teaser shared on January 29 offers a have a look at one other facet of her.

The video exhibits Kang Search engine optimisation Hae within the ruins of the favored purchasing district Myeongdong in a fuel masks, and he or she’s happy to find a poster for BTS’s live performance movie “Carry the Soul.” She takes off her fuel masks and activates BTS’s 2017 hit “Spring Day” on her telephone, placing in earphones and smiling. Because the track performs, she continues to stroll by the ruins. She then smiles and says, “Blissful birthday, Kang Search engine optimisation Hae.”

The manufacturing group shared, “There’s a better that means to ‘Spring Day,’ the track included within the teaser, than merely it being a track that Search engine optimisation Hae likes.” Kang Search engine optimisation Hae is somebody who lives in a future Korea that’s in ruins due to a battle. The sight of her strolling by the devastated Myeongdong, which was as soon as a purchasing mecca filled with individuals, offers a touch on the tough world wherein she lives. She has to put on a fuel masks due to the polluted air and he or she survives on canned meals. As she makes an attempt to make it day after day in a world that’s been taken over by gangsters and warlords, she tries to search out her personal sources of hope.

A kind of issues is BTS’ “Spring Day,” which brings again Search engine optimisation Hae’s blissful previous and represents the instances earlier than Seoul was destroyed. Kang Search engine optimisation Hae doesn’t overlook to smile and stays hopeful regardless of her troublesome life. It’s described that the track is an ideal match for Search engine optimisation Hae’s present state of affairs, because it conveys a message of remembering and lacking a treasured person who one has parted methods with whereas additionally not shedding the hope of assembly them once more at some point.

The manufacturing group said, “‘Spring Day’ has a really symbolic that means for Search engine optimisation Hae. This track that offers Search engine optimisation Hae hope has been within the script because the planning levels, and we requested for permission from BTS’ facet to make use of it earlier than it was included within the video.” They added, “Please sit up for seeing if Search engine optimisation Hae, who by no means loses hope, will expertise a ‘Spring Day’ the place flowers will bloom once more.”

“Sisyphus: The Fable” premieres on February 17.

