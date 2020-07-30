Watch: Park So Dam And Park Bo Gum Pursue Both Love And Dreams In “File Of Youth” Teaser

tvN’s “File of Youth” has launched an thrilling new teaser!

“File of Youth” stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok, and follows the story of younger folks within the modeling business who’re making an attempt to attain their desires.

Park Bo Gum performs the intense and heat but lifelike Sa Hye Joon, who’s aiming to turn out to be a mannequin and actor. Park So Dam takes the function of wise and hardworking Ahn Jung Ha, who’s Sa Hye Joon’s fan. She enters a significant firm after graduating from a high faculty, however three years later, she offers up her job to chase her dream of changing into a make-up artist.

The teaser begins with clips that depict Sa Hye Joon as a mannequin and Ahn Jung Ha as his devoted fan. Nonetheless, Ahn Jung Ha abruptly shares, “I’ve determined to give up fangirling over you.” As an alternative, within the following scene, she will get up shut and private working for him as a make-up artist.

Candy moments between the 2 flash by as Sa Hye Joon confesses, “I really feel snug once I’m with you. I really feel a way of stability.” When Ahn Jung Ha feedback, “I really feel as if I’m alone on this world,” Sa Hye Joon replies, “I’ll name you when it rains. You aren’t alone.” Sa Hye Joon wraps his scarf round Ahn Jung Ha as she shyly asks, “Aren’t you too shut?”

Watch the complete teaser beneath!

“File of Youth” will premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Gum in his earlier drama “Encounter“:

Watch Now

And try Park So Dam in “Cinderella and 4 Knights” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)