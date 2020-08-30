Watch: Park So Dam Becomes A Fan Of Park Bo Gum In “Report Of Youth” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Report of Youth” has launched a teaser for the primary episode!

“Report of Youth” is about younger individuals who wrestle to attain their desires and discover love amid the cruel realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum performs Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam performs Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok performs Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who desires to attain success on his personal phrases.

The brand new teaser opens with Ahn Jung Ha speaking to her smartphone and saying, “I’m capable of get by the day due to you. Are you getting by the day as nicely?” The scene cuts to her admiring Sa Hye Joon from afar as he walks the runway.

Nevertheless, Sa Hye Joon is much from dwelling the glamorous life as he returns residence to search out his household in a stir. His mom holds a discover from the Army Manpower Administration out to him and says gently, “It’s time so that you can go [to the military], isn’t it?” His father says sternly, “Go to the military proper now,” however Sa Hye Joon retorts, “How can I am going proper now? It’s nighttime.”

Sa Hye Joon retains pursuing his desires of changing into a mannequin, however his father says angrily to his mom, “Does it make sense that you simply receives a commission for strolling?” Sa Hye Joon says angrily, “I get torn aside by society after which come again residence to get torn aside some extra by my circle of relatives” and sheds a tear alone in his room.

Ahn Jung Ha, then again, is thrilled to search out that she has an opportunity of assembly her idol. In voice-over, she says, “I need to meet that man and inform him that I’m cheering him on.” In the last scene of the teaser, Sa Hye Joon walks round backstage among the many make-up artists. Ahn Jung Ha can’t take her eyes off him and eventually her gaze appears to catch his eye.

“Report of Youth” premieres on September 7. Try the preview under!

Try Park So Dam within the drama “A Stunning Thoughts”:

Watch Now