Watch: Park Sung Hoon Gets Shy Filming Kiss Scenes With Nana For “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

Within the clip, Park Sung Hoon and Nana showcase their skyrocketing chemistry as they painting a working couple who aren’t afraid to indicate affection for one another.

First off, the 2 actors act out the scene the place he goes to search out her after their argument. Nana makes use of numerous props to cover from Park Sung Hoon, and he can’t assist however chuckle at her artistic concepts.

Then Nana and Park Sung Hoon movie the long-awaited kiss scene. The two are a pure couple on display screen as they share a number of loving pecks, however as soon as the “reduce” signal is given, Park Sung Hoon turns shy. After the second kiss scene is finished, Park Sung Hoon doubles over with embarrassment, and Nana laughs at his cute response.

Lastly, Nana and Park Sung Hoon movie the scene the place they go on a secret mission at night time. Each actors are in excessive spirits as they joke round on the set. Nana swings his hand as she hums a music, and Park Sung Hoon seems to be like he doesn’t know tips on how to react. When she stops and appears at him, he lastly smiles, they usually each burst into laughter.

The two should movie the sprinting scene again and again as a consequence of a number of bloopers. They will’t cease laughing for some motive, and Nana reveals it’s as a result of they have been each making an attempt arduous to not step foot within the muddy puddle.

Watch the total video beneath!

“Into the Ring” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

