Watch: Park Sung Hoon Grows Flustered By Nana’s Closeness While Filming “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s “Into the Ring” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

Within the video, Nana and Park Sung Hoon staff as much as create heart-racing moments within the drama.

First off, Nana and Park Sung Hoon talk about find out how to create a scene the place she grows shy from his heart-fluttering actions. She asks him if he’s going to come back nearer, and in response, he takes one step nearer to her. She says “extra,” and he appears at her in shock. Nana explains, “That manner, I’ll grow to be shy.” So Park Sung Hoon takes one other step in the direction of her, and Nana bluntly replies, “That doesn’t make me shy in any respect.” Then he leans down in the direction of her, making her burst into laughter.

After pondering, Park Sung Hoon decides to bent down in the direction of her and make eye-contact together with her. He asks, “Ought to I do that?” and he or she smiles shyly in response. Glad, Park Sung Hoon says, “Okay, I’ll do this for you.” Due to their creativity and observe, they can create a candy eye-contact scene.

Subsequent, Nana and Park Sung Hoon are filming outside once they instantly have a chin-up contest. They squabble about find out how to do the proper chin-ups, and he or she factors out it solely counts if he does them with two fingers. Park Sung Hoon sighs in give up however completely does 5 utilizing her rule. The crew applauds his energy however snicker at how pink his face obtained.

Lastly, the 2 actors rehearse for a kiss scene on the bench. The director says Park Sung Hoon has to scoot all the best way to the sting of the bench as Nana cutely shuffles her manner in the direction of him. Nana instantly begins to snicker, making Park Sung Hoon shyly smile as nicely. The director asks in the event that they’re going to kiss or not, and flustered Park Sung Hoon asks, “What ought to we do?” In the long run, they comply with give one another candy and easy pecks on the lips. As soon as filming is over, Park Sung Hoon bends over in embarrassment, and Nana laughs at his response.

“Into the Ring” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

