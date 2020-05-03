Watch: Paul Kim Performs Heartwarming Rendition Of Latest Hit “However I’ll Miss You” With Fans

Paul Kim has shared a heartwarming collaboration together with his followers!

On Could 2, Paul Kim shared a brand new video to his official YouTube channel, displaying the singer performing “However I’ll Miss You” with 131 followers from all over the world.

“However I’ll Miss You” is the self-composed title observe of his new mini album “Maum, Pt. 2” and the tune topped main real-time streaming charts in Korea quickly after the mini album’s launch on April 22. The singer additionally carried out the tune with Jung Hae In, who has talked about being a fan of him.

Now, Paul Kim has launched a brand new efficiency of the tune, joined by 131 followers who submitted movies of themselves singing alongside. On the finish of the video, the names of everybody who participated are listed. The video is very significant as social distancing has made it tougher for artists and their followers to satisfy in offline settings.

Watch the heartwarming video beneath!