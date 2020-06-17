Watch: PENTAGON And ONF Show Their Blossoming Friendship With Funny Interactions On Twitter

PENTAGON and ONF have been exhibiting how shut they’ve change into by way of “Highway to Kingdom”!

The 2 teams are presently competing on the Mnet present, which can finish with a dwell finale on Thursday. PENTAGON and ONF have been teamed up as collaboration companions for the third spherical, they usually ended up coming in first with their cowl of BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love.” It seems additionally they turned good mates!

Over the weekend, ONF’s E-Tion posted a video of the group placing on a humorous efficiency of their observe studio, impressed by PENTAGON’s cowl of MONSTA X’s “Observe” from the present. He wrote, “After we have been on a break after practising” and included a “Highway to Kingdom” hashtag.

PENTAGON’s Hongseok replied with a ton of symbols for laughter and wrote, “Hey, youngsters.” ONF’s Wyatt laughed in return and wrote, “Observe~.”

On June 15, PENTAGON correctly responded by posting their very own video of themselves placing on a efficiency of ONF’s cowl of Rain’s “It’s Raining.” They wrote, “We’re returning the favor with ONF’s ‘It’s Raining.’”

ONF’s J-Us wrote, “I really like you!!! PENTAGON” with a coronary heart emoji, and E-Tion tweeted, “You have been so on level, as anticipated. Let’s not get damage and stick with it till June 18. PENTAGON is one of the best.”

[#이션] 포인트가 정확하시네요 역시 !! 18일까지 다치지 말고 화이팅해요 우리 #펜타곤 짱❤️ — 온앤오프 (ONF) (@WM_ONOFF) June 15, 2020

The “Highway to Kingdom” dwell finale will function the remaining 5 teams performing new tracks for the primary time. It begins on June 18 at eight p.m. KST, and worldwide followers will be capable to vote.