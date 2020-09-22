Watch: PENTAGON Opens Up About Jinho’s Enlistment, Yan An’s Hiatus And Return, And More

PENTAGON has revealed an interview movie wherein the members mentioned their ideas on Jinho’s navy enlistment, Yan An’s hiatus from group promotions, and extra.

Titled “RE: PENTAGON,” the video begins with a voice-over that claims, “It seems to be like certainly one of our members disappeared once more.”

The group’s first interview query asks about Jinho, who enlisted within the navy earlier this yr. The members talked about feeling proud and sorry for Jinho when he left for the navy. Wooseok talked about being stunned that Jinho had cried. “He’s not somebody who cries a lot,” Wooseok mentioned. “I assume it actually hit him.”

Yan An shared, “He referred to as me within the automobile earlier than he enlisted. He informed me that he’s leaving for the navy and that he loves me.”

Kino talked in regards to the added stress of selling with out Jinho. He mentioned, “We’re a bunch that hasn’t precisely discovered our place but. I feel the accountability of getting to guard our spot till he comes again is what weighed me down probably the most.” Kino added that he had written to Jinho in a letter that he’d like Jinho to see the group holding a first-place trophy on TV.

The members additionally talked about Yan An’s hiatus from the group’s promotions.

Kino mentioned that he was apprehensive in regards to the followers and their reactions to the information. Wooseok mentioned, “Yan An was so sick for a time period that I had second ideas about even simply attempting to speak to him. He was so on edge that I couldn’t method him simply.”

He continued, “I discovered the braveness to speak to him as soon as. I used to be in my room, after which I requested him, ‘I’m going to eat. Do you wish to include me to the comfort retailer?’ He informed me that he would, and I felt nice on the time.” Wooseok went on to elucidate that he was then capable of ask Yan An whether or not it was true that he wouldn’t be selling with the group in the interim.

“I actually didn’t wish to let him go to China,” Wooseok admitted. “He informed me that he is perhaps gone for a very long time, and immediately I teared up. He patted my head and tried to consolation me, saying that he was sorry. I feel he cried then too.”

Yeo One talked about feeling probably the most regretful about releasing an album with out Yan An. Shinwon shared that Yan An appears to have returned more healthy, like an “upgraded” model of himself.

Hui mentioned, “As a household that works collectively, we settled on the concept Yan An would simply be resting for a bit. However as we started our promotions, I noticed it was nicer once we had been all collectively, whatever the outcomes and our music.” He added that he was very joyful to have Yan An again for his or her October comeback.

Yuto shared that he felt much more apprehensive for Yan An, as they’re each overseas members. “I used to be actually sorry as a result of I couldn’t do something for Yan An,” he mentioned.

The subsequent subject was the group’s PRISM World Tour. Hongseok commented, “I really solely have good reminiscences about our world tour to the purpose the place all of the arduous moments appear good to me now.”

“I assumed to myself, ‘I made an excellent choice to return to Korea,’” Yuto mentioned. “The world tour was a time that made me suppose, ‘I’m a contented particular person.’” Kino added that he remembered considering, “Because of this I turned a singer. I’m doing this due to the world tour.”

The members then talked about feeling particularly emotional throughout their first “UNIBIRTHDAY” occasion in 2018 devoted to their fan membership, UNIVERSE. Kino and Hui talked being touched once they noticed the sunshine sticks within the viewers. “I used to be capable of finding power due to these instances,” Shinwon mentioned. “To PENTAGON, that occasion was a really huge second.”

The group additionally shared their ideas on the success of “Shine.” Hui started, “I felt like if we began caring about our success, music, album, tales, and content material that I’ve to create, these issues would get too heavy and robust for us. That’s why we tried actually arduous to not really feel any stress over our outcomes and to take pleasure in it, however the members then informed me, ‘We’re rising on the charts.’”

He continued, “I couldn’t consider it. I used to be crying a lot. I actually didn’t have any regrets.”

Kino shared his ambition for the longer term. “We’re going to do even higher, and we should do even higher than we did, so I’m not tied to the previous,” he mentioned.

PENTAGON then talked about their debut showcase, describing the way it was unforgettable for them and the way that they had cheered one another on earlier than going onstage. The group went on to share their ideas on “Pentagon Maker,” the Mnet survival program via which the group was launched. Shinwon commented, “That present was the worst.”

Hongseok defined, “It wasn’t simple for lots of causes. All the things was our first time. It was our first time experiencing that form of ache and people hardships, so it wasn’t simple to beat that.”

Yan An talked about that the instances in the course of the present had been their darkest moments. “We had been nonetheless trainees,” he mentioned, “It wasn’t that lengthy since I got here to Korea. Perhaps a yr? I couldn’t actually communicate Korean effectively, and I couldn’t talk with everybody. However the members helped me out loads, so the ambiance was good.” He added that if he may return to the present with the mindset he has now, he’d be capable to do even higher.

Yeo One shared that every one the members have a tendency to assist and help one another. “I feel it’s simply our personalities,” he mentioned.

Kino then concluded, “I don’t wish to think about PENTAGON with out certainly one of our 9 members.”

Watch the complete interview beneath!

PENTAGON is getting ready for an October comeback, their first launch in eight months since their studio album “Universe: The Black Corridor” and its title monitor “Dr. BeBe.” It’s going to even be their first comeback after their look on Mnet’s “Street to Kingdom” and Jinho’s navy enlistment.