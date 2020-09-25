Watch: PENTAGON Previews Comeback With Touching “Preserve Us By Your Facet” Trailer

PENTAGON shared a trailer for his or her October comeback!

The video is titled “Preserve Us by Your Facet.” The members narrate, “The celebs that shone within the pitch-black evening sky. The hearts that have been superbly embroided there like white flowers. Not all tales may be lovely and glowing, however there are days that I like. Our time that’s nonetheless peaceable. Even once we’re aside, we will share pleasure, unhappiness, ache, and happiness. We stay right here collectively.”

Watch the comeback trailer beneath!

It was not too long ago introduced that Yan An will probably be returning to hitch the group for this comeback! Forward of their comeback, PENTAGON opened up in an interview video about Jinho’s navy enlistment, Yan An’s hiatus and return, memorable moments of their profession, and extra.