PENTAGON has made their much-anticipated return!

On October 12 at 6 p.m. KST, the group launched their tenth mini album “WE:TH” together with the music video for the title monitor.

“Daisy” is an alternate rock monitor that expresses the unhappiness felt after a breakup. Members Hui and Wooseok wrote the lyrics and likewise participated within the composition.

Try the music video beneath: