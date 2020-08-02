Watch: PENTAGON’s Hui, ASTRO’s MJ, And More Perform As A Trot Group For 1st Time On “Favourite Leisure”

On the most recent episode of MBC’s trot audition program “Favourite Leisure,” the present’s new five-member boy group started selling collectively!

The August 1 broadcast of “Favourite Leisure” adopted the group as they ready for his or her very first efficiency, beginning with ASTRO’s MJ, PENTAGON’s Hui, and Ock Jin Wook practising collectively. Though MJ missed his cue as a result of he was busy passionately shouting alongside to the tune, their dance teacher applauded his vitality, commenting, “”There’s one thing you actually perceive completely. You exactly perceive the sensation [of trot].”

After an exhausting apply, the trio sat all the way down to eat. Pulling out a rooster breast for his meal, Hui advised the opposite two members, “Eat heaps; I’ve to observe what I eat.”

Ock Jin Wook then identified to MJ, “However you’re an idol too.” MJ hilariously responded, “In the present day, I’m not going to dwell like an idol. If you happen to eat fortunately, you don’t achieve weight.”

Later, the five-member trot group set out on their first mission. After practising for every week, the group carried out “Gimme Gimme” by Kim Shin Younger‘s alter ego Second Aunt Kim Davi, “Rokkugo!” by Tremendous Junior-T, and “Come” by Jang Yoon Jung in entrance of an viewers of 30 Koreans and 30 foreigners.

Though they have been nervous initially of their efficiency, the members steadily started to loosen up and have been capable of exhibit their nice chemistry. Hui additionally impressed along with his highly effective b-boying expertise.

After their efficiency, Jang Yoon Jung advised them, “You probably did effectively. You probably did very well as we speak. You’ve improved a lot.” She additionally particularly complimented Hui, saying, “When Hwi Taek [Hui’s given name] is on stage, he shines so brightly. He shines brighter than anybody else.”

Park Hyung Suk commented, “I made a pair errors within the center, and once I get the choreography mistaken, my thoughts goes clean. Nonetheless, since I had my fellow members, it was good that we may fill in for each other.”

Hui added, “Because it was our first efficiency, we have been nervous, and it wasn’t excellent. However I’m grateful that we have been capable of present what we ready.”

MJ made everybody chuckle as he chimed in, “I used to be happy. I believed we tore the stage aside.”

Watch this full episode of “Favourite Leisure” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)