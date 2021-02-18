Watch: PENTAGON’s Hui Enlists In The Military + Members Yuto And Shinwon Send Him Off

PENTAGON’s Hui has enlisted within the navy.

On February 18, Hui entered the Nonsan Military Recruit Coaching Heart in South Chungcheong Province, the place he’ll obtain fundamental navy coaching for 4 weeks.

He left a farewell submit on Pentagon’s official Twitter account, saying, “I’ll come again in good well being. UNIVERSE (Pentagon’s fan membership identify), I hope you can be wholesome too. I like you.”

In the video clip, Hui is accompanied by his fellow members Yuto and Shinwon, and so they stay shut by his facet as he heads for the coaching middle. In direction of the top, he warmly greets the digicam, saying, “I’ll be again.” The followers ask him to say farewell, and he waves at them as he says, “I’m going now! Bye!”

Watch the clip beneath:

We want Hui a protected service!

Watch him on “Favourite Leisure” beneath:

