Watch: PENTAGON’s Yan An Returns In “I’ve Been Keeping An Eye On You” Video Ahead Of Comeback

PENTAGON has shared a brand new video that has thrilled their followers Universe!

The clip titled “I’ve Been Keeping an Eye on You” makes a dramatic reveal of member Yan An, who has been on hiatus from PENTAGON’s promotions since July 2019. In June, it was introduced that he’s been solid in an upcoming Chinese language drama.

Try the video beneath!

On September 17, PENTAGON confirmed that they’re at present gearing up for a comeback in October.