Watch: Performances From 2020 KBS Song Festival

The 2020 KBS Song Festival featured a star-studded lineup of common Ok-pop artists!

The occasion was held on the night of December 18 on the KBS Corridor in Seoul, and it was hosted by TVXQ’s Yunho, Shin Ye Eun, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo.

The lineup of performers included BTS, TWICE, NCT, Park Jin Younger and Sunmi, Kim Yeon Ja, Sul Woon Do, Jessi and GOT7’s Jackson, SHINee’s Taemin, Paul Kim, NU’EST, The Boyz, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Stray Children, ASTRO, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, TXT, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Woman, ITZY, and aespa. Whereas initially a part of the lineup, SEVENTEEN couldn’t participate as that they had not obtained all their outcomes after preemptively being examined for COVID-19.

Watch the present’s performances beneath!

TWICE – “Sign”

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

ITZY – “WANNABE”

TXT – “Hug” (authentic by TVXQ)

TXT – “Blue Hour”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared or Not”

NCT’s Taeyong and Mark – “Dragon”; Stray Children’ Bang Chan and Changbin – “Mischief”; MONSTA X’s Joohoney and I.M – “No Competiton”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

IZ*ONE – “Fiesta” and “Panorama”

Jessi and GOT7’s Jackson – “NUNU NANA”

Sul Woon Do and The Boyz – “Love Twist”

Kim Yeon Ja and MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic – “Bling Bling”

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

Stray Children – “Dionysus” (authentic by BTS)

Stray Children – “God’s Menu”

Oh My Woman’s Arin, (G)IDLE’s Shuhua, IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger, ITZY’s Yuna – “I Don’t Know” (authentic by Apink)

ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha – “Dangerous Concept”

ASTRO – “Knock”

GFRIEND – “Apple”

Paul Kim – “Each Day, Each Second”

IZ*ONE’s Lee Chae Yeon and ITZY’s Chaeryeong – “Felony” (authentic by Taemin)

Oh My Woman – “Dolphin” and “Nonstop”

NU’EST – Efficiency by JR and “I’m In Bother”

NCT U – “Class” and “Misfit”

NCT 127 – “Kick It”

NCT 2020 – “RESONANCE”

MONSTA X – “Stand Collectively”

MONSTA X – “Love Killa”

Park Jin Younger and Sunmi – “No one” (authentic by Marvel Women); Sunmi – “pporappippam”; Park Jin Younger – “She Was Fairly”; Park Jin Younger and Sunmi – “Honey” and “When We Disco”

MAMAMOO – “Maria” and “AYA”

GOT7 – “OUT”

GOT7 – “Final Piece”

GFRIEND’s SinB, Oh My Woman’s YooA, IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi, and ITZY’s Ryujin – “Boss” (authentic by NCT)

ASTRO’s Moonbin, NCT’s Shotaro, The Boyz’s Juyeon, and Stray Children’ Hyunjin – “Arduous Carry” (authentic by GOT7)

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

TWICE – “I CAN’T STOP ME”

Taemin – “Felony”

Taemin – “IDEA”

BTS – “I Want U”

BTS – “Dynamite”

BTS – “Life Goes On”

All artists – “Romance of 2020 KBS Song Festival” (cowl of “Freeway Romance” by Yoon Jong Shin)

The 2020 KBS Song Festival can be accessible on Viki. Watch a teaser for the occasion beneath!

Watch Now