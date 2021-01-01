Watch: Performances From 2020 MBC Music Pageant, Including Special Collaborations

Many well-liked Okay-pop stars took to the stage on the 2020 MBC Music Pageant!

The artists rang within the new 12 months in the course of the December 31 occasion, which was hosted by Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA, Jang Sung Kyu, and Kim Seon Ho.

The lineup for the night time included NCT, MAMAMOO, Uhm Jung Hwa, GOT7, ITZY, Stray Children, TWICE, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, Norazo, The Boyz, Second Aunt Kim DaVi (Kim Shin Younger), MONSTA X, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, aespa, Oh My Lady, LOONA, Prime 4 of the “Folks of Trot,” Lim Younger Woong, Paul Kim, Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Park Jin Younger and Rain, Tune Ga In, and Henry.

Try the performances under!

The Boyz’s Juyeon, ITZY’s Lia, Stray Children’ Han – “Play That Summer time” (authentic by SSAK3)

The Boyz’s Younghoon, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Stray Children’ Felix – “In The Summer time” (authentic by Deux)

Stray Children’ Hyunjin, IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger, The Boyz’s Hyunjae – “Seashore Once more” (authentic by SSAK3)

Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA and Kim Seon Ho – “Maybe Love” (“Princess Hours” OST, authentic by J & Howl)

aespa – “Black Mamba”

Stray Children – “Again Door” and “TA”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

(G)I-DLE’s Soojin and Soyeon, IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri and Kim Min Ju, and ITZY’s Yeji and Ryujin – “Reflection” (Fifth Concord)

IZ*ONE – “Panorama”

ITZY – “Not Shy (ver. Hip Hop)”

Lim Younger Woong – “Belief in Me”

Lim Younger Woong – “Hero”

Doubleless – “Don’t Go”

Kim Soyeon – “Niagara”

Kim Jae Lengthy – “I’m Gonna Dwell a Respectable Life”

Ahn Sung Joon – “A Day at Dawn”

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

The Boyz and LOONA – “Blinding Lights” (The Weeknd)

TWICE – “I CAN’T STOP ME (Disco Ver.)”

Uhm Jung Hwa, MONSTA X’s Joohoney, The Boyz, LOONA – “D.I.S.C.O”

Second Aunt Kim DaVi and Norazo – “Bread Gimme Gimme”

Henry – “RADIO”

Hwasa – “LMM” and “Maria”

Oh My Lady – “Nonstop”

Oh My Lady’s Hyojung, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Received – “Throughout the Universe” (authentic by Baek Ye Rin)

Kang Seung Yoon – “Twenty-five, Twenty-one” (authentic by Jaurim)

Kang Seung Yoon and Paul Kim – “Me After You”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”

GOT7 – “LAST PIECE”

Uhm Jung Hwa – “Hop In” (that includes Hwasa and DPR Dwell)

MONSTA X’s Shownu and WayV’s Ten – “No one Else,” “Echo,” “POPSTAR” (DJ Khaled)

MONSTA X, CRAVITY, TAGO – Dance Efficiency and “FANTASIA”

Park Jin Younger and Rain – “Learn how to Keep away from the Solar” and “I Have a Girlfriend”

Rain and Park Jin Younger – “Change to Me”

Tune Ga In – “Mother Arirang”

NCT – “RESONANCE”

MAMAMOO – “Journey” and “Dingga”

Tune Ga In and Henry – “Music Is My Life”

NCT – “Flip Again Time,” “Ridin’,” and “Kick It”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE” and “CRY FOR ME”

The 2020 MBC Music Pageant will probably be out there on Viki.

Within the meantime, watch a teaser for the present with a message from Kim Seon Ho under!

