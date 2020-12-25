Watch: Performances From 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon In Daegu

On December 25, the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu commemorated this previous yr in music via celebratory performances, particular collaborations, and vacation specials.

The occasion was hosted by Growth, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul, and APRIL’s Naeun. The occasion was solely pre-recorded to be able to observe COVID-19 security protocols. Artists in attendance included BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, GOT7, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, Jessi, NU’EST, GFRIEND, Oh My Woman, IZ*ONE, The Boyz, Stray Youngsters, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ITZY, TXT, APRIL, MOMOLAND, CRAVITY, TREASURE, aespa, and ENHYPEN.

BTS – “Dynamite”

BTS – “Life Goes On”

BTS – “Black Swan”

TWICE – “I Can’t Cease Me”

TWICE – “Extra & Extra”

SEVENTEEN – “Left & Proper”

SEVENTEEN – “My My”

The Boyz’s New, Younghoon, and Sangyeon x MONSTA X’s Kihyun x GFRIEND’s Yuju x (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Yuqi – “My Tune”

SEVENTEEN – “24H”

GFRIEND’s Yuju – “For the Purpose of Love”

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Yuqi – “The place the Wind Blows”

GOT7 – “Breath”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “Changing into Mud”

GOT7 – “Poison”

MONSTA X – “Trespass”

MONSTA X – “Love Killa”

GOT7 – “Simply Proper”

MONSTA X – “BEASTMODE”

MAMAMOO – “AYA” + “Dingga”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Maria”

GFRIEND – “MAGO”

GFRIEND – “Apple”

Oh My Woman’s Hyojung, Seunghee, Binnie, Arin – “Horny Love”

ITZY – “Roly Poly”

Stray Youngsters – “My Home”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not (Christmas Ver.)”

ATEEZ – “GANG”

NU’EST – “Shadow”

NU’EST – “I’m in Bother”

Uhm Jung Hwa x Hwasa – “Hop In”

GFRIEND’s Eunha – “Invitation”

IZ*ONE – “Pageant”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”

IZ*ONE – “Panorama”

The Boyz – “Intro + Reveal”

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

Stray Youngsters – “God’s Menu”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

ATEEZ – “To the Beat”

Oh My Woman – “Dolphin”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”

TXT – “Sherlock” + “Blue Hour”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

TWICE – “Merry & Completely happy”

ITZY – “Intro + Not Shy”

APRIL x CRAVITY – “White”

ITZY – “Blessings on Christmas”

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

TREASURE – “I LOVE YOU + BOY + MMM”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

ENHYPEN x aespa x TREASURE – “Intro”

Lee Juck x GOT7’s JB and Youngjae x MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic and Wheein – “Issues We Took for Granted”

Lee Juck x MONSTA X’s Joohoney and I.M – “Arms Up!”

The 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu will probably be accessible on Viki.

