Watch: Performances From 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards

The business celebrated among the 12 months’s hottest artists and rising stars on the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards!
The August 13 ceremony featured performances by CRAVITY, TOO, MCND, DKB, AleXa, GWSN, LOONA, NATURE, ONEUS, WJSN, Gaho, Stray Children, IZ*ONE, TXT, ITZY, Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, ASTRO, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, NCT Dream, Oh My Woman, GFRIEND, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, Kang Daniel, TWICE, Pink Velvet — Irene & Seulgi, and extra.
Watch most of the performances under!
CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”
TOO – “MAGNOLIA”
MCND – “ICE AGE”
AleXa – “BOMB”
GWSN – “the Aerialist (Wonderboy)”
LOONA – “So What”
NATURE – “Ladies”
ONEUS – “Come Again Dwelling”
WJSN – “Butterfly”
Gaho – “Begin Over” (“Itaewon Class” OST)
Stray Children – “God’s Menu”
IZ*ONE – “Story of the Swan”
TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”
ITZY – “WANNABE”
Kim Jae Hwan – “Sometime” (“Crash Touchdown on You” OST)
Kim Woo Seok – “Pink Moon”
Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”
ASTRO – “Knock”
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
The Boyz – “Reveal”
NCT Dream – “Ridin’”
Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”
GFRIEND – “Crossroads”
MAMAMOO – “HIP”
VICTON – “Mayday”
AB6IX – “Blind for Love”
Kang Daniel – “Touchin’” and “Who U Are”
TWICE – “MORE & MORE”
Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”
Try all of the winners from the present right here!
