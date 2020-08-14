Watch: Performances From 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards

The business celebrated among the 12 months’s hottest artists and rising stars on the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards!

The August 13 ceremony featured performances by CRAVITY, TOO, MCND, DKB, AleXa, GWSN, LOONA, NATURE, ONEUS, WJSN, Gaho, Stray Children, IZ*ONE, TXT, ITZY, Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, ASTRO, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, NCT Dream, Oh My Woman, GFRIEND, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, Kang Daniel, TWICE, Pink Velvet — Irene & Seulgi, and extra.

Watch most of the performances under!

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

TOO – “MAGNOLIA”

MCND – “ICE AGE”

AleXa – “BOMB”

GWSN – “the Aerialist (Wonderboy)”

LOONA – “So What”

NATURE – “Ladies”

ONEUS – “Come Again Dwelling”

WJSN – “Butterfly”

Gaho – “Begin Over” (“Itaewon Class” OST)

Stray Children – “God’s Menu”

IZ*ONE – “Story of the Swan”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”

ITZY – “WANNABE”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Sometime” (“Crash Touchdown on You” OST)

Kim Woo Seok – “Pink Moon”

Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”

ASTRO – “Knock”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

NCT Dream – “Ridin’”

Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”

GFRIEND – “Crossroads”

MAMAMOO – “HIP”

VICTON – “Mayday”

AB6IX – “Blind for Love”

Kang Daniel – “Touchin’” and “Who U Are”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”

Try all of the winners from the present right here!