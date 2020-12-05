Watch: Performances From Melon Music Awards 2020

An thrilling lineup of performers lit up the stage on the Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020)!

On December 5, the Melon Music Awards held this yr’s major ceremony with out an in-person viewers. The artists who took the stage to carry out included BTS, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, The Boyz, TXT, Oh My Lady, Im Younger Woong, Younger Tak, and extra.

Try the total record of winners right here, and watch the performances from the principle ceremony under!

BTS – “Black Swan” (efficiency), “ON,” “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite”

MONSTA X – Intro, “Beast Mode,” “Love Killa”

IZ*ONE – Intro, “FIESTA,” “Secret Story of the Swan”

TXT – “PUMA,” “Blue Hour” (dance break model), “The Chaos Chapter” teaser

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

Oh My Lady – “Dolphin” (acoustic model), “Nonstop”

Oh My Lady’s YooA – “Far” + “Bon Voyage”

Code Kunst, Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon, and Simon Dominic – “For the Gone”

Im Younger Woong – “Belief in Me,” “HERO”

Younger Tak – “Why Are You Coming Out From There,” “It’s Actual”

Which efficiency from the 2020 Melon Music Awards was your favourite?