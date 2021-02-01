Watch: Performances From The 30th Seoul Music Awards

A star-studded lineup of performers lit up the stage on the 30th Seoul Music Awards!

On January 31, the Seoul Music Awards held this 12 months’s ceremony on the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The artists who took the stage to carry out included all 9 members of TWICE (with Jeongyeon delighting followers by getting back from her health-related hiatus), SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, MONSTA X, Oh My Woman, ITZY, Stray Children, TXT, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, aespa, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, Kang Daniel, Jessi, and extra.

Take a look at the complete listing of winners right here, and watch the performances from this 12 months’s awards present under!

THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi, ATEEZ’s Jongho, ITZY’s Lia, Oh My Woman’s Seunghee, and Stray Children’ Seungmin – Shinhwa’s “As soon as in a Lifetime”

Stray Children – “Again Door”

Jessi – “STAR,” “NUNU NANA”

THE BOYZ – “The Stealer”

ITZY – “WANNABE,” “Not Shy”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

TREASURE – “SLOWMOTION,” “I LOVE YOU,” “MY TREASURE”

Kang Daniel – “2U,” “Who U Are”

IZ*ONE – “Actually Like You,” “Sequence,” “Panorama,” “Sluggish Journey”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

ATEEZ – “UTOPIA,” “INCEPTION”

TXT – “We Misplaced the Summer time,” “Blue Hour”

Oh My Woman – “Secret Backyard,” “Bear in mind Me,” “Dolphin,” “Nonstop”

NU’EST – “I’m in Hassle,” “Moon Dance,” “Drive”

MONSTA X – “Final Carnival,” “Evening View,” “Gasoline,” “Love Killa”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE,” “I CAN’T STOP ME”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWy_wzP3p-I

SEVENTEEN – “Fallin’ Flower,” “All My Love,” “HOME;RUN”

Which efficiency from the 30th Seoul Music Awards was your favourite?