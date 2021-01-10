Watch: Performances From The 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 1

On January 9, the 35th Golden Disc Awards kicked off with the awards from the Digital Music Division, in addition to some epic performances!

On this night time, IU received the Grand Prize (Digital Daesang) in addition to Bonsang. (Try the complete checklist of winners right here). Awards from the Album Division, in addition to additional performances, will happen on January 10.

Try the performances from Day 1 under!

Park Ji Chan – Opening Efficiency

The Boyz – “Intro (Shine Shine)” + “The Stealer”

LOONA – “Intro” + “So What” + “Why Not?”

ITZY – “WANNABE” + “Intro” + “Not Shy”

Changmo – “Meteor”

Oh My Lady – “Nonstop” (Oriental Ver.)

Im Younger Woong – “Belief In Me” + “Hero”

MONSTA X – “No one Else” + “Love Killa” + “Center of the Evening”

Hwasa – “Maria”

MAMAMOO – “HIP” + “Dingga”

Noel – “Medley” + “Late Evening”

Jessi – “Who Dat B” + “NUNU NANA” (EDM Ver.)

Lee Seung Gi – “The Odd Man”

NU’EST – “Feels” (Jazz Ver.) + “Universe” (Acoustic Ver.) + “You & I” + “I Hate You” + “I’m In Bother”

IU – “Love Poem” + “Blueming”

Keep tuned for extra performances on January 10!

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews