Watch: Performances From The 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 2

On January 10, the 35th Golden Disc Awards concluded with the awards from the Album Division, and a few extra superb performances!

On this evening, BTS gained the Grand Prize (Disc Daesang) in addition to the Bonsang and the Most Widespread Artist award. Try the complete listing of winners right here!

Try the Day 2 performances beneath:

LAPOEM – “Amigos para Siempre” (opening efficiency)

ENHYPEN – “Let Me In” + “Given-Taken”

TREASURE – “I LOVE YOU” + “BOY” + “Going Loopy”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?” + “PUMA”

Stray Youngsters – “God’s Menu” (Efficiency Ver.) + “Again Door”

(G)I-DLE – “Intro” + “Oh My God”

NCT 127 – “Subsequent Spherical” + “Punch” + “Enter the Dragon” + “Kick It”

Rain x Park Jin Younger – “When We Disco” (Tango Ver.) + “It’s Raining” + “As a substitute of Saying Goodbye” + “Swap to Me”

TWICE – “Cry For Me” + “MORE & MORE”

SEVENTEEN – “Fearless” + “Left & Proper”

GOT7 – “Intro” + “Not By The Moon” + “Breath”

BTS – “Black Swan” + “ON”

BTS – “Life Goes On”

BTS – “Dynamite” (Sluggish Jam Remix)

BTS – “ON” (encore efficiency)

