Watch Pidikittapulli Malyalam Film On Jio Cinemas

Pidikittapulli Film is a black comedy-drama written and directed through Jishnu Sreekandan. The streaming rights for the movie is bagged through Jio Cinemas. The movie options Sunny Wayne and Ahaana Krishna in pivot roles. It’s bankrolled through Gokulam Gopalan underneath the banner Sree Gokulam Films. Because of Covid pandemic, the film is about to direct OTT unlock. Jio Cinemas will premiere the Pidikittapulli film on August 27, 2021.

Pidikittapulli is a unusual comedy tale the place the crowd of individuals in a seek thrings on the similar position. It additionally options Baiju, Lalu Alex, and Saiju Kurup in outstanding roles. PS Jayahari composes the soundtracks and background for the movie. Jio Cinemas began to unlock the most recent film on-line on their platform. It’s to be famous that Kriti Sanon’s blockbuster Mimi film used to be launched at the virtual platform.

Pidikittapulli Film Main points

Film Title: Pidikittapulli

Style: Mystery Comedy

Solid: Sunny Wayne and Ahaana Krishna

Director: Jishnu Sreekandan

Unencumber Date: August 27, 2021

Streaming Platform: Jio Cinemas

Language: Malayalam

