Following the reveal of the group title and members, PocketDol Studio has now launched a trailer for BAE173’s debut!

The quick clip stars all 9 members Dohyon, Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, Junseo, and Hangyul sitting on a roof collectively. The sky out of the blue turns darkish with flashes of lightning.

Test it out beneath: