Watch: “Pop Out Boy!” Teases Love Triangle Of Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, Kim Min Kyu, And Choi Hyun Wook

Upcoming net drama “Pop Out Boy!” has shared extra perception into the love triangle that can be at its middle!

“Pop Out Boy!” is an online drama primarily based on a preferred webtoon of the identical title and tells the story of Chun Nam Wook (performed by Kim Min Kyu), the male protagonist of a long-running manhwa (Korean comedian) who steps into the actual world. There, he crosses paths with highschool scholar Han Solar Nyeo (performed by Weki Meki‘s Kim Doyeon), who occurs to share the identical face and title as the feminine protagonist of Chun Nam Wook’s manhwa. There may be additionally Noh Ye Joon (Choi Hyun Wook), certainly one of Han Solar Nyeo’s closest associates who has a crush on her.

The teaser reveals the start of Chun Nam Wook’s encounters with Han Solar Nyeo, when she rips a replica of his manhwa and he magically seems in the actual world. He’s shocked that he’s within the yr 2020, and he asks her, “What if the one method I may get again into my manhwa is that if we kissed? Would you kiss me?” He additionally will get jealous concerning the relationship between Han Solar Nyeo and Noh Ye Joon, who’ve been greatest associates for 5 years. Noh Ye Joon appears to need extra as he leans in in the direction of her and says, “Even when I do that, are we nonetheless simply associates?”

There may be set to be a love triangle between the three as each Chun Nam Wook and Noh Ye Joon struggle for Han Solar Nyeo’s affections.

Take a look at the teaser beneath!

“Pop Out Boy!” will premiere as an online drama on June 25 at 7 p.m. KST on Playlist’s YouTube channel, the place it’s going to air on Thursdays and Sundays. The drama can even air on MBC Dramanet beginning on July 17 at 10 p.m. KST.