Watch Post Malone Pay Tribute to Nirvana on Livestream – Variety

Utilizing his recognition for good, Post Malone handled followers to a 75-minute-long livestream of Nirvana covers and used the efficiency as a possibility to elevate cash for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

Joined on bass by Brian Lee and Nick Mack on guitar (taking part in from Post’s home in Salt Lake Metropolis), and on drums by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, all 4 musicians had been related through in-ears making for a seamless combine that cycled by way of photographs of every one taking part in.

Almost 200,000 tuned in inside 5 minutes of Post going dwell at three p.m. PT. and had been handled to a biggest hits set of songs by the beloved grunge band, together with such favorites as “Come as You Are,” “In Bloom,” “Lithium” and “Coronary heart-Formed Field.” At one level, Post acknowledged that Courtney Love, widow of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and Krist Novoselic, Nirvana’s bassist, had been watching on YouTube (see the present in its entirety under).

No stranger to the Nirvana catalog, Post defined that the band’s songs had been his go-to whereas on tour, typically turning right into a backstage jam earlier than or after exhibits (he’s additionally been identified to carry out “No Apologies” dwell). The stream was equally uncooked, although well-rehearsed (Post mentioned they solely had two run-throughs), and featured his signature vocal inflection — lest you suppose it was purely a ProTools creation — and “no autotune in any respect,” he sheepishly boasted halfway by way of. “All people is aware of that I can’t sing for s–t,” he cracked.

Standing in entrance of his residence bar, the place Bud Gentle is on faucet, Post (and Lee) wore a flower costume that will have made Cobain proud seeing because the Nirvana singer was identified for eschewing gender norms when it got here to his personal onstage trend. Smoking cigarettes and bantering between songs, he revealed {that a} new Post Malone album is coming. “I’m making an attempt to put it out as quickly as I f–ing can,” mentioned Post. “I’m actually happy with the music that we’re making.”

Elsewhere all through the webcast, he pleaded with viewers to donate (Google will match $5 million upon reaching the benchmark) and shared his enthusiasm for the duty at hand: to entertain, above all else.

Certainly, you sensed that Post, who was a number of dates right into a tour of arenas when the coronavirus shut dwell music down, actually misses participating with an viewers, and, like the remainder of us, could be feeling a bit of stir loopy. Actually that explains the bluster by which he delivered the hard-driving “Faculty” with its “no recess” chorus, “Territorial Pissings” with its mantra to “discover a higher means” and the “Breed” lyrics, “I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care.”

Largely, Post stayed true to the originals, going as far as to enlist Lee to seize a violin for “One thing within the Approach,” the closest Nirvana got here to a ballad (off of 1991’s “Nevermind,” residence to a lot of the set record). Post would later jab: “Would you name {that a} fiddle?”

Lee offered greater than stellar taking part in, his harmonies had been on level, notably throughout “On a Plain,” and he helped take among the stress off of Post’s vocal cords, which had been beginning to sound strained by the point he bought to present nearer “In Bloom.”

Maybe essentially the most poignant second got here when Post launched the music “Keep Away”: “A very long time in the past, I bought this music tattooed on my face.”

A couple of extra hints to Post’s isolation obsessions had been dropped all through the livestream, together with shout-outs to the Powerpuff Women, Boba Fett, Jiffy Lube, Applebees and Little Caesars. He wrapped the efficiency clearly jubilant, telling the viewers, “What a f–ing blast.”

Post Malone-Nirvana tribute set record:

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle

Drain You

Come as You Are

Lounge Act

Faculty

Coronary heart-Formed Field

One thing within the Approach

A couple of Lady

Keep Away

Lithium

Breed

On a Plain

Very Ape

Territorial Pissings

In Bloom