Watch Queen, Adam Lambert Honor Healthcare Workers as ‘Champions’ – Variety

Queen and Adam Lambert are honoring healthcare employees and first responders on the entrance strains of the COVID-19 pandemic with a brand new track: “You Are The Champions,” a remodeling of the band’s 1977 traditional “We Are The Champions.”

Individually remoted of their properties, Queen founders Brian Might and Roger Taylor together with Lambert recorded a “digital jam” of the track with Brian Might on guitar in a single display, with Roger Taylor on drums and Lambert within the center. The finished, blended and mastered “You Are The Champions,“ moreover that includes bass participant Neil Fairclough, is offered now on all streaming and obtain providers.

“By every taking part in our half and addressing the tough instances we’re all sharing we’ll win this problem,” the band stated in a joint assertion. “Throughout this time our ideas and thanks are with these devoted medical heroes standing as much as the battle each day on our behalf. They’re the champions. You’re the champions.”

Might, who turns 73 in July, made certain to say earlier generations’ sacrifices throughout instances of worldwide strife: “Identical to our dad and mom, grandparents, and nice grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, these courageous warriors within the entrance line are our new champions. Meaning the docs, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gents, and all who’re quietly risking their lives each day to save lots of the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!”

Added Lambert: “It’s with the deepest gratitude to all these on the entrance line all around the world that we dedicate our efficiency. Thanks for holding us secure, we’re in awe of your bravery and power.”

Taylor, who has a daughter engaged on the “entrance line,” stated he’s “conscious of the very important work [healthcare workers] are doing to save lots of us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice should not be prejudiced by something lower than a 100 per cent effort by our governments to guard them.”

Proceeds raised from the observe will profit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Well being Group (WHO), powered by the United Nations Basis. The Fund offers instruments and assets to well being employees on the frontlines globally, together with PPE, testing kits, trainings, and extra. Moreover, the Fund helps the fast improvement of a vaccine and therapeutics.

