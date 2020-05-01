Watch: “Queendom” Contestants Share Thoughts On Their Experience + Give Advice To “Street To Kingdom” Contestants

The contestants of “Queendom” shared their ideas on “Street to Kingdom”!

On April 30, Mnet caught up with some contestants of “Queendom” together with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Photo voltaic, Lovelyz’s Kei and Mijoo, Oh My Lady’s YooA and Hyojung, AOA’s Chanmi, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon and Yuqi, and Park Bom.

Chanmi started, “It’s lastly right here,” and Hwasa jokingly sighed earlier than bursting into fun with Photo voltaic. She stated that she predicted {that a} boy group model of “Queendom” can be created, and Photo voltaic added, “I guessed that there can be ‘Kingdom’ since there was ‘Queendom.’”

Kei commented, “I used to be actually wanting ahead to and interested by what sort of performances will come out,” and Mijoo added, “Males have issues like in-sync choreography. I assumed that it may be extra enjoyable if there have been issues like male sexiness and decadence.” Park Bom named highly effective phases as one thing she’s wanting ahead to.

Chanmi acknowledged, “There’s a whole lot of worth in making an attempt this problem. I feel all teams would need to seem if they might. I feel it’ll be the identical for ‘Kingdom’ because it was in ‘Queendom,’ however you achieve a lot. We didn’t lose something. There isn’t a program like this the place phases that idols and singers dream of can come true. It’s an opportunity the place you possibly can actually present what you need to do with none limits, so I feel there’s loads of worth in showing on the present.”

Jeon Soyeon stated, “The factor a few competitors is that you simply achieve one thing if you happen to win first place, however you additionally achieve quite a bit if you happen to get final place or place in a decrease rating. So, please don’t be torn up that you simply acquired final place and know that the one place you possibly can go is up. Work laborious. Good luck!” Yuqi nodded alongside in settlement earlier than additionally including, “Good luck.”

YooA commented, “I feel it’s a competition, not a contest. Everybody can get pleasure from it, there’s a whole lot of issues to observe, and other people go to festivals to be completely happy collectively. I consider it as a contest in hopes that everybody might be completely happy.” Hyojung praised YooA’s assertion.

“Street to Kingdom” premiered its first episode on April 30 and can air new episodes on Thursdays at eight p.m. KST.

Try the clip under: