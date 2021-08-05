Watch Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) On Amazon High Video

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) is the most recent Tamil drama that includes Mithun Manickam, Ramya Pandian, Vaani Bhojan in lead roles. The movie is helmed through Arisilmoorthy and springs below the manufacturing area of 2D Entertainments. Forward of Covid Wave 3, the film skips the theatrical free up and immediately premiers at the OTT platform. The streaming rights of the movie have been bagged through Amazon High Video. Whilst Sony Track acquires the audio rights. Watch the Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) complete film on-line from September 2021.

RAAME AANDALUM RAAVANE AANDALUM MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME

The primary glance poster for the movie is launched through Actor Surya who produced the film. Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a tale that revolves across the hardships, love, family-oriented story that portrays in all of the rural village. Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) complete film will premiere on Amazon High from September 2021.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Film Complete Main points

Film Identify: Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

Style: Drama

Solid: Mithun Manickam, Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan

Directed through: Arisilmoorthy

Track: Krish

To be had: Amazon High Video

Operating Time: 2h 09m

Launched Date: September 2021

Language: Tamil

