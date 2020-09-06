Watch: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government, says – GST has destroyed the economy

New Delhi: Continuing an aggressive attitude towards the central government, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over GSAT. He alleged that this is the second major attack for the unorganized sector of the economy and its faulty implementation destroyed the economy. In the third video of the series, Rahul Gandhi said that GST was the idea of ​​the UPA government. A tax, simple tax and simple, but the NDA made it complicated. Also Read – How should Modi government save the sinking economy? Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram gave these special suggestions

Rahul said, "There are four different taxes in the GST implemented by the NDA government. Tax is up to 28 percent and is very complex. Tax is very difficult to understand. " He said that those who are small and medium business, they can not only fill this tax, while big companies can easily fill it, they can hire five-ten accountants.

Rahul Gandhi said in question, "Why are these four different tax rates in the country. This is because the government wants that anyone who has access to GST can change it easily and who does not have access, cannot do anything about GST. If 15-20 industrialists of India have access, then whatever tax law they want to change, they can easily change in this GST Regime."

Another major reason for the historic decline in GDP is the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government. It wasted a lot like –

Millions of small businesses

Future of millions of jobs and youth

Economic status of the states. GST means economic apocalypse. Watch my video to know more. pic.twitter.com/QdD3HMEqBy – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2020

Rahul said, “This GST is a complete failure, it is an attack on the poor and on small and medium businesses.” GST is not a tax system, it is an attack on the poor of India. There is an attack on small shopkeepers, small and medium businesses, farmers and laborers. ” The Congress leader said that we have to recognize this attack and together we have to stand against it. He said, “What is the result of NDA’s GST? Today the government of India is not able to give GST money to the states. The state is not able to pay state employees. ”

Rahul released his second video on Wednesday, alleging that demonetisation was an attack on India’s poor, farmers, laborers and small shopkeepers and termed it an attack on India’s unorganized economy. Rahul Gandhi said that demonetisation did not eradicate black money as claimed by the Prime Minister and it did not benefit the poor and benefited the biggest billionaires of India.

