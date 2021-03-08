General News

Watch: Rain And GOT7’s Jackson Reveal Sleek MV Teaser For Collab Track “MAGNETIC”

March 8, 2021
1 Min Read

Rain and GOT7’s Jackson are on the brink of launch a music video for his or her track “MAGNETIC”!

“MAGNETIC” is a track from Rain’s newest album “PIECES by RAIN” that Jackson featured in and took part in producing. A teaser for what seems to be a music video for the observe was launched right this moment. Watch it beneath!

The total video shall be launched on March 10. Whilst you wait, you may take heed to the track that was launched March 3.

Try Rain as a mentor on Mnet’s survival present “I-LAND“:

Watch Now

