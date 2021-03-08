Watch: Rain And GOT7’s Jackson Reveal Sleek MV Teaser For Collab Track “MAGNETIC”

Rain and GOT7’s Jackson are on the brink of launch a music video for his or her track “MAGNETIC”!
“MAGNETIC” is a track from Rain’s newest album “PIECES by RAIN” that Jackson featured in and took part in producing. A teaser for what seems to be a music video for the observe was launched right this moment. Watch it beneath!
[비/잭슨]
D-2?
비- MAGNETIC (Feat. 잭슨)#비 #RAIN #정지훈 #JUNGJIHOON #써브라임아티스트에이전시 #SublimeArtistAgency #SAA pic.twitter.com/4SIv1hnO3Y
— Elegant Artist Company (@SublimeArtist_) March 8, 2021
The total video shall be launched on March 10. Whilst you wait, you may take heed to the track that was launched March 3.
Try Rain as a mentor on Mnet’s survival present “I-LAND“:
