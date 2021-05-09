Watch: Rain And Kim Tae Hee Adorably Tease Each Other Behind The Scenes Of Their Commercial

Rain and Kim Tae Hee proved once again their “#couplegoals” status in an adorable new video.

On May 7, the massage chair brand Bodyfriend revealed a behind-the-scenes look at Kim Tae Hee and Rain’s joint commercial. The power couple have also filmed ads for La Cloud Beds together in the past.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Kim Tae Hee struggles with awkwardness while acting out a scene with Rain for the commercial. Rain says, “Now that I think about it, this is our first time acting out a scene together. Let’s just do it like we are at home.”

Later, Kim Tae Hee monitors their performance and the director says, “It looks like a family scene.” Kim Tae Hee joked, “Right? It looks really fake.” Rain then cutely complained, “You mean I don’t act like that at home? Noona, your words are too harsh.” Kim Tae Hee, who is two years older than Rain, laughed and teased, “You’re acting like this because the behind-the-scenes camera is on.”

Check out the cute couple below!

Rain and Kim Tae Hee first went public with their relationship in 2013 and got married in 2017. The couple have two children together.

