Watch: Rain And Park Jin Young Bicker Savagely + Face Off In Dance Battle To Each Other’s Songs On “Ask Us Something”

Sparks flew between Rain and Park Jin Young on the most recent episode of “Ask Us Something”!

The 2 singers have been famously shut for a few years: after Park Jin Young found Rain practically 20 years in the past, Rain made his solo debut and shot to superstardom beneath Park Jin Young’s wing as JYP Leisure’s first new male artist again in 2002.

On the January 2 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” the 2 stars made a joint visitor look to advertise their new duet single “Change to Me.” From the very starting of the present, the 2 couldn’t cease jokingly bickering with each other—Park Jin Young launched himself as “Park Jin Young who created the Rain of right now,” whereas Rain launched himself as “Rain who made Park Jin Young what he’s.”

Rain playfully declared, “One of many greatest the explanation why Park Jin Young can nonetheless launch albums right now and why his firm was capable of develop as large as it’s now could be as a result of I succeeded. If I hadn’t been profitable [in my singing career], the company wouldn’t exist right now.”

Nevertheless, Park Jin Young cracked everybody up by responding, “Everybody in all probability thinks that’s the case, however there’s a secret. We blew all the cash that Rain made for the corporate whereas attempting to advance into the USA [many years ago]. We needed to begin over, so the JYP of right now was created with the cash we made after spending all the cash that Rain earned us.”

The savagery continued in a while within the episode, when the “Ask Us Something” solid members requested Rain what it was prefer to collaborate together with his former mentor as equals for his or her new music. Rain remarked with fun, “I’d prefer it if [Park Jin Young] stopped giving me suggestions on my dancing. After we observe our choreography, he’s the one who makes probably the most errors.”

The “Ask Us Something” solid requested Park Jin Young to make a retort, and the singer returned his former protégé’s teasing by joking, “I noticed [while practicing together] that Rain nonetheless wants my nagging in any case. His weaknesses [when it comes to dancing] are nonetheless there, precisely as they have been earlier than.”

Park Jin Young went on to share that he had been shocked by Rain’s choreography for his music “Gang,” jokingly recalling, “There’s an element in ‘Gang’ the place Jihoon [Rain’s given name] falls over onto the ground. Once I noticed that, I fell over as effectively.”

“After Rain left [JYP Entertainment] to interrupt out on his personal, I assumed I shouldn’t nag him,” Park Jin Young continued. “So I held it in for 11 years. However after I noticed ‘Gang,’ for the primary time [since his departure], I ended up telling him precisely what I assumed may have been higher concerning the choreography and every thing else.”

Kang Ho Dong ultimately urged the 2 singers to go head-to-head in a dance battle by overlaying the choreographies to one another’s songs. Rain confidently responded, “This battle is totally in my favor. As a result of I can dance Jin Young’s choreography, however he’s not good at dancing mine.”

To not be outdone, Park Jin Young jokingly responded, “I’m anxious that the battle would possibly find yourself hurting him.”

Rain went on to clarify that as a result of he had been one in every of Park Jin Young’s backup dancers earlier than his debut, he was extraordinarily accustomed to his choreography. Nonetheless, Park Jin Young continued to feign concern for the youthful artist as he playfully instructed the “Ask Us Something” manufacturing workers, “If Jihoon loses the battle, please don’t air it.”

Rain and Park Jin Young then proceeded to face off in a pleasant dance battle, with Rain dancing to Park Jin Young’s “I Have a Girlfriend” and “She Was Fairly,” whereas Park Jin Young took on the choreography to Rain’s “As an alternative of Saying Goodbye” and “It’s Raining.”

Try the clip of Rain and Park Jin Young’s dance battle beneath!

Watch “Ask Us Something” with English subtitles right here:

