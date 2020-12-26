Watch: Rain And Park Jin Young Go Head-To-Head In A Dance Battle In “Ask Us Something” Preview

Rain and Park Jin Young would be the subsequent company on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

The 2 artists are collaborating within the upcoming duet “Swap to Me.” Rain was recruited by Park Jin Young as a trainee and debuted beneath JYP Leisure. Park Jin Young additionally produced a few of Rain’s largest hits, corresponding to “Learn how to Keep away from the Solar,” “It’s Raining,” and extra.

In the brand new preview, Park Jin Young introduces himself as “the one who made Rain,” whereas Rain introduces himself as “the one which Park Jin Young raised.” When the “Ask Us Something” solid query this, Rain says confidently, “If I didn’t succeed, [JYP Entertainment] wouldn’t be the place it’s in the present day.” Park Jin Young makes everybody snort with the remark, “I spent all the cash that Rain made in going to the USA.”

Requested the way it feels to fulfill as two singers as an alternative of instructor and pupil, Rain says, “I spotted that I’m nonetheless a stage beneath him.” Lee Soo Geun asks the place his “ggang” is (a reference to Rain’s latest viral hit “GANG”) and Rain threatens him playfully, “I’ll see you within the automotive later.”

Nonetheless, Rain says that he needs that Park Jin Young wouldn’t critique his dancing, prompting a fierce dance battle between the 2 (with the “Ask Us Something” solid interjecting themselves in varied hilarious methods).

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on January 2 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview beneath!

