Watch: Rain And Zico Share Thoughts On Each Other And Bang Si Hyuk + Their Roles In “I-LAND”

Mnet’s upcoming actuality present “I-LAND” launched a brand new interview of the present’s producers Rain and Block B’s Zico!

“I-LAND” is the primary mission from BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Massive Hit Leisure. Launched by Mnet, “I-LAND” is an statement actuality present that follows the creation strategy of next-generation Okay-pop artists. This system will share the method of individuals competing towards and dealing with one another. Not too long ago, Mnet introduced that Rain and Zico could be collaborating as producers, whereas Namgoong Min will probably be the present’s storyteller and Bang Si Hyuk would be the basic producer.

In the interview, Rain and Zico elevate anticipation for the upcoming program. Zico begins by describing “I-LAND” as the perfect place that accommodates all that’s needed so as to foster international Okay-pop artists. Rain explains, “Via various exams, the contestants will carve out their very own fates with their teammates.” He provides that the method will unfold like a narrative in a film and that he feels as if he has develop into a personality on this fantasy-like world.

Zico additionally shares his ideas on his function, explaining, “As a producer and as somebody who has began this discipline of labor earlier and gone via the expertise of it, I wish to personally provide the know-hows that I skilled and accrued until now.” Rain explains that since he has directed performances for almost 20 years, he feels as if he might train contestants about how you can look one of the best on stage whereas having an pleasurable time.

Moreover, Rain reveals that it’s an honor to work with Bang Si Hyuk as a member of the manufacturing group since he additionally auditioned in entrance of the producer 21 years in the past. Zico praises Bang Si Hyuk for his achievements and talks about Rain’s affect on him as an artist by revealing that he was so captivated by Rain’s efficiency of “Learn how to Keep away from the Solar” that he nonetheless watches the efficiency to this date. Rain additionally compliments Zico as a producer with an distinctive understanding of the present developments. Lastly, the 2 wrap up the interview by sharing their pleasure for his or her upcoming collaboration as producers.

Watch the complete interview beneath!

“I-LAND” will premiere on June 26 at 11 p.m. KST.