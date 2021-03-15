Watch: Rain Successfully Pranks “Grasp In The Home” Cast

On the newest episode of “Grasp within the Home,” Rain teamed up with Lee Sang Min and Tak Jae Hoon to prank the forged!

In the course of the March 14 broadcast of the SBS selection present, the forged members and their newest masters—Lee Sang Min and Tak Jae Hoon—headed to Rain’s home to recruit him for his or her “Failure Pageant.” Rain agreed to hitch them for the pageant, however requested them to repay the favor by stopping by his firm to judge his new boy group Ciipher, who was within the midst of making ready for his or her March debut.

When the forged and their masters arrived at Rain’s company, the singer introduced them downstairs to the apply room so they may watch Ciipher carry out. Nonetheless, Rain was seemingly so anxious for the idol group to do an excellent job that he repeatedly scolded them and known as them out for making errors whereas dancing.

As Rain continued to grow to be harsher and angrier together with his criticism, the entire forged members grew to become visibly nervous and nervous for Ciipher. At one level, Kim Dong Hyun even teared up as he watched them endure, and Yang Se Hyung actually started praying for the group’s sake that they wouldn’t make any extra errors.

In the meantime, as fellow singers, each Lee Seung Gi and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo tried to cheer up the group by mentioning that they’d additionally obtained numerous criticism and scolding again after they have been first beginning out.

Although the “Grasp within the Home” forged tried to calm Rain down by telling him that the idols have been doing effective, the seemingly implacable singer grew livid when Ciipher member Tan made a number of choreography errors. After demanding a break from filming and calling your complete group exterior to scold them, Rain requested to talk to Tan alone, terrifying the forged members.

Nonetheless, as soon as Rain and Tan have been left alone, it was revealed that the entire state of affairs was really an elaborate prank: earlier within the day, Rain, Lee Sang Min, and Tak Jae Hoon had determined to drag a prank on the “Grasp within the Home” forged in an try to “give them a style of failure.” Though the opposite Ciipher members have been nonetheless in the dead of night, it turned out that Tan was in on the prank as nicely.

Utterly fooled by Rain and Tan’s performing, the “Grasp within the Home” members have been shocked when Tan immediately introduced that his mom had arrived and wished to talk to Rain. Tan went on to declare that he didn’t suppose he may proceed with Ciipher, and Rain agreed to talk to his mom—who turned out to be Tak Jae Hoon in a wig.

As quickly as Tak Jae Hoon walked in, the “Grasp within the Home” forged started groaning and complaining as they realized what was happening. With a glance of betrayal, Lee Seung Gi turned to Tan and exclaimed, “Tan, I empathized with you!”

Tan replied with an apologetic chortle, “I nearly cried if you [comforted me]. I used to be so moved by what you stated that I almost cried.”

Tak Jae Hoon additionally identified that, not figuring out the entire thing was a prank, Cha Eun Woo had been notably honest about evaluating Ciipher’s performances. Tak Jae Hoon talked about that in a break from filming, Cha Eun Woo had informed him he believed it was his responsibility to observe them rigorously and supply suggestions as a senior idol, and he even went as far as to take notes on his cellphone whereas they carried out.

Rain chimed in that Cha Eun Woo had began performing coldly in the direction of him after seeing him deal with Ciipher badly, recalling with amusing, “When he got here again from the toilet earlier, he didn’t even have a look at me as he walked by. I believed, ‘He should have been actually upset in me.’”

Rain went on to clarify, “We felt like ‘Grasp within the Home’ wanted to expertise some sort of failure. So, as a kind of ‘simulation of failure,’ we determined to fake just like the shoot had grow to be a complete catastrophe.”

Lee Seung Gi remarked, “I’m now in my 18th yr of being on TV, and as we speak was the primary time that I believed to myself, ‘This shoot is finished for. How do I wrap this up? I can’t see the right way to finish this. It’s doomed. It’s my first time experiencing a failed shoot, however I ought to nonetheless attempt to work arduous till the very finish.’”

Take a look at two clips of the “Grasp within the Home” forged nervously watching Ciipher’s efficiency and later realizing that they’d been pranked under!

